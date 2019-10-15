Falana Made False Claims Against Me: Moghalu

A former presidential candidate, Kingsley Moghalu has expressed his displeasure at Femi Falana, (SAN) for a false statement publicly made against him.

Both Falana and Moghalu and other dignitaries like Prof Wole Soyinka were guests at the debate event for Felabration 2019.

According to Moghalu, he left the event during the question and and answer session but was shocked to see a video later of the renowned lawyer false accusing him of joining All Progressives Congress(APC) and calling him an opportunist.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Moghalu debunked claims that he has received an appointment from the ruling party and demanded a public apology from Falana.

He tweeted: It’s disappointing Femi Falana, a SAN no less, can publicly make such FALSE statements. I am NOT a member of APC and have NOT received an appointment from the ruling party. I demand and expect a public apology and a retraction of his statement. Here’s my statement issued today.