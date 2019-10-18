Families React To Pastor Wilson’s Sex Tape

The family of married pastor David Wilson of BibleWay Ministries & World Outreach Inc. have reacted to the alleged sex tape has gone viral on social media.

According to a Texas local news platform ‘Heavy’, a family member claimed that they do not know if the video is true because they believe Wilson cannot be involved in such.

The unidentified family member also added that the person circulating the video is trying to use the clergyman’s name to become famous.

Information Nigeria recalls the pastor was filmed in the viral video performing a sex act on a lady that is not to be his wife.