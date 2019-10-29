Fan Educates Toyin Abraham On Right Stroller For Her Baby (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
Toyin Abraham
Actress Toyin Abraham

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has been schooled on the right stroller to use for her new baby.

The actress who recently became a Mercedes Benz owner from the gift she received earlier, was spotted cruising in her car and with her baby.

She took to her Instagram to share a photo of her standing opposite her car with her baby’s stroller right beside her.

While she looked adorable, a fan couldn’t help but school her on the right stroller for her child.

The fan identified as ‘Officialstelladimokokokurs’ hinted that she was using the wrong stroller and it could affect the child’s back, advising she changes it immediately.

Toyin Abraham
