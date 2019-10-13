Fan Go Gaga After Meeting Wizkid For The First Time (Video)

A Nigerian man has taken to twitter to share how excited he is to have met Nigerian star recording artiste, Wizkid.

The fan who was given special consideration by Wizkid’s manager to see him shared his appreciation for the opportunity while hinting that it was a dream come true.

He also took to his Twitter to share the moments where he walked down the backstage to meet and greet the Afro Music star.



Watch The Video Here: