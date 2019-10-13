Fan Go Gaga After Meeting Wizkid For The First Time (Video)

by Michael
Wizkid
Afro Music Star Wizkid

A Nigerian man has taken to twitter to share how excited he is to have met Nigerian star recording artiste, Wizkid.

 

The fan who was given special consideration by Wizkid’s manager to see him shared his appreciation for the opportunity while hinting that it was a dream come true.

He also took to his Twitter to share the moments where he walked down the backstage to meet and greet the Afro Music star.

READ ALSO – I Can Sleep With Whoever I Want, Victoria Kimani Says After Accusation Of Sleeping With Wizkid

Watch The Video Here:

Tags from the story
wizkid
0

You may also like

Comedian AY And His Wife’s Stylish Look To Church Today

#BBNaija: Teddy A & Bambam opens up on having sex in toilet

Toyin Lawani goes after social media user and her kid after the woman came for Toyin’s son

Don’t Choke On Social Media- Jude Okoye

‘We have paid Kiss Daniel over 120million naira and…” G-Worldwide fires back

Ubi Franklin reacts to MC Galaxy gifting him N3million

Lady Calls Her Boyfriend A Nobody After Tekno Shared A Picture With Lola Rae

‘Why I Gave Birth In The US’, Nigerian Actor, Aremu Afolayan Explains, rains curses on Diezani Alison Madueke [SEE VIDEO]

American Idol Judges List Officially Unveiled With Randy Jackson Making The Final Cut

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *