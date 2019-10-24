Fan Steals Tacha’s Eyeglasses At Event In Lagos (Video)

Tacha
Big Brother Naija Housemate Tacha

Big Brother Naija’s Tacha was left in shock at the moment a fan pulled off her glasses off her head.

The Big Brother Naija housemate who was at an event in Festac on Wednesday, pulled a lot of her fans who were excited to meet her.

Information Nigeria recalls that Tacha, who was disqualified, had recently just landed a deal with ‘House of Lunettes’.

Also, Tacha bagged another endorsement deal which led to the celebration she was having.

In the shared video, a fan pulled her glasses off her head, leaving the star confused.

Watch The Video Here:

