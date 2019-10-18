Fan Tells Adekunle Gold To Return To His Afro Hairstyle; See His Response

Popular artiste, Adekunle Gold took to his twitter page to show-off the new hairstyle he is rocking.
However, some of his fans seem not to like the new style as a fan advised him to go back to his Afro hairstyle, saying that he looks handsome on it.
Also Read: ‘You Don’t Have My Money’: Simi Tells Adekunle Gold
Adekunle Gold, in his response, asked the fan if he was his daddy to tell him the kind of hairstyle he should carry on his head.
See his post below:
Boya iwo ni daddy mi, wa so fun mi. https://t.co/0jYNuQwLN3
— AG BABY (@adekunleGOLD) October 18, 2019
1 Comment
We are your fans and without we being your fans, how will you make it and become a celebrity. The fan that told you about your new hairstyle speak good for because he believed that your afro hairstyle speak great volume for you as an artist. Your derogatory statement if the fan is daddy to tell you what hairstyle to do is very bad.