Fani-Kanyode Slams Dele Momodu Over 2023 Presidential Election

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has shaded popular journalist, Dele Momodu for touting former governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the next president.
Dele Momodu has been at the receiving end of mixed reactions from Nigerians over his comment that the former Lagos governor is the best bet for president in 2023.
Also Read: The North Has Raped, Robbed And Cheated The South: Fani-Kayode
Reacting to the statement, the former minister expressed that the journalist really hates Nigerians to even consider Tinubu for the presidency position.
See his tweet below:
After you finally acknowledge that the @MBuhari that you supported and fought for in 2015 is a disaster you now turn around and say BAT, the man that enthroned him in both 2015 and 2019, is the best bet for President in 2023! This is confusing. You must really hate Nigerians.
— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) October 27, 2019