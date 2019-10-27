Fani-Kanyode Slams Dele Momodu Over 2023 Presidential Election

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has shaded popular journalist, Dele Momodu for touting former governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the next president.

Dele Momodu has been at the receiving end of mixed reactions from Nigerians over his comment that the former Lagos governor is the best bet for president in 2023.

Reacting to the statement, the former minister expressed that the journalist really hates Nigerians to even consider Tinubu for the presidency position.

See his tweet below: