Fani Kayode Reacts As Ghana Traders Association Calls For Boycott Of Nigerian Product

femi Fani Kayode
Femi Fani Kayode

Recall that we reported earlier that Ghana Union of Traders has called for the total boycott of Nigerian products after the federal government of Nigeria closed all land borders, Fani Kayode, a Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) chieftain, has reacted.

Fani Kayode in his reaction says Ghanaians are free to go ahead with their call but warned that they should remember that they need Nigeria more than Nigeria needs them.

“Ghana Union of Traders Association vote for total boycott of Nigerian products. Go ahead but remember this: Ghana needs Nigeria more than Nigeria needs Ghana and your Pres. NAkufoAddo has 2 daughters whose mother is a Nigerian called Remi Fani-Kayode. Will u boycott his kids too?”

