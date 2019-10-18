Fans Attack Bobrisky For Flaunting Generator Key As Lexus Jeep Car Key (Photo)

by Michael
Bobrisky
Nigerian cross-dresser Bobrisky

Fans of popular Nigerian cross-dresser Bobrisky have attacked him for showing off.

The fans came at him after he had shared a video of his car keys and some cash which he owned.

READ ALSO – Please Help, I Don’t Understand My ‘Bobo’ Again – Bobrisky Cries Out

Some fans were able to identify one of his car keys to be a fireman generator starter.
They came at him calling him fake and bashing him for misleading people.

One fan wrote: “fake life no good kill you. That your Lexus car key na fireman generator key starter o”

See Photos Here:

View this post on Instagram

Followers attack #Bobrisky for being deceitful

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

Tags from the story
Bobrisky
0

You may also like

World Cup : Russian Fans Strip To Their Pants To Celebrate Beating Spain

Saraki visit IBB in his home, but something else caught our attention

State government seals 19 hospitals in Bauchi State

Juventus Wins But Ronaldo’s First Serie A Goal Still Waiting

FG delaying the strike to be called off – ASUU

Lubricant

Doctor Cautions Against Use Of Saliva As Lubricant During Sex

The only condition that will make me take Churchill back - Tonto Dikeh

“My Ex Husband is a diabolical yahoo boy I caught him with red candle and a red wrapper pressing a laptop – Tonto Dikeh

US student sent home from North Korea has been confirmed dead

Photos Of Mass Burial Of Sierra Leone Mudslide Victims

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *