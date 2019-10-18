Fans Attack Bobrisky For Flaunting Generator Key As Lexus Jeep Car Key (Photo)

Fans of popular Nigerian cross-dresser Bobrisky have attacked him for showing off.

The fans came at him after he had shared a video of his car keys and some cash which he owned.

READ ALSO – Please Help, I Don’t Understand My ‘Bobo’ Again – Bobrisky Cries Out

Some fans were able to identify one of his car keys to be a fireman generator starter.

They came at him calling him fake and bashing him for misleading people.

One fan wrote: “fake life no good kill you. That your Lexus car key na fireman generator key starter o”

See Photos Here: