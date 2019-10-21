Fans Blast Ghanaian Singer For Flashing Her Sanitary Pad While Perfoming In Skimpy Dress (Video)

A Ghanaian singer, Fantana has been put on blast by web users after she accidentally flashed her sanitary pad while performing in a skimpy dress on stage.

It appears the female musician unexpectedly her period while singing at Shatta Wale’s Reign Concert and Wonder Boy album launch.

Reports claim the sanitary pad did not fit in quite well in the panties the musicisn had worn and this caused her to suffer a wardrobe malfunction.

See the reactions and video below: