Fans React As Tacha Stuns While Meeting Rivers APC Chairman (Video)

Disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha Akide recently met with the Rivers state All Progressive Congress, APC, Chairman, Hon Ojukaye Amachere.
The reason for the meeting was not disclosed.
Taking to Instagram, the controversial housemate posted a video on her Instastory, donning a pink top, a multicoloured tank top and baggy trousers.
The short video appears to have thrilled her fans who have begun sharing the video and praising her.
Information Nigeria recalls Tacha returned back to social media on Tuesday after she got evicted from the Big Brother Naija house.
See the video and reactions below:
President Tacha with Rivers state APC Chairman….. Hon. Ojukaye Amachere
Dear #Titans just chill cos our President need to meet with the necessary stakeholders in the country, to enable her fight corruption for #Titans ….😂😂😂😂🤗🤗#TachaisBack#EverythingTacha #WcwTacha pic.twitter.com/kleg1QUzbx
— Deputy_Tacha..🌶🌶 (@noblesodienye) October 2, 2019
God your creation wow❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 Tacha my baby forgive us for not hyping you harder. A full meal 😋😋😋 my fave look at her. Can your fave ever give such a side eye🙄 #WcwTacha #EverythingTacha pic.twitter.com/AAt0HyC79V
— Amaka 🔱 (@Ayam__Sylviah) October 2, 2019
Too much pepper…..pink is officially my favorite colour😘😘😘😘😘#WcwTacha
Ur can fav can never ever look this dope pic.twitter.com/t76rz7VNIP
— Qualified by God (TACHA)🔱 (@UndilutedEmilia) October 2, 2019
Tacha coming back to her Titans #TachaIsBack pic.twitter.com/rHDk6KAOmH
— P£RS^Ñ pikin🎨 (@Tim_sketches) October 2, 2019
if this is what we celebrate in Nigeria, then we have a big problem. unless we change this narrative, I don’t see how GOD can help us as a nation