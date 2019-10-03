Fans React As Tacha Stuns While Meeting Rivers APC Chairman (Video)

Disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha Akide recently met with the Rivers state All Progressive Congress, APC, Chairman, Hon Ojukaye Amachere.

The reason for the meeting was not disclosed.

Taking to Instagram, the controversial housemate posted a video on her Instastory, donning a pink top, a multicoloured tank top and baggy trousers.

The short video appears to have thrilled her fans who have begun sharing the video and praising her.

Information Nigeria recalls Tacha returned back to social media on Tuesday after she got evicted from the Big Brother Naija house.

See the video and reactions below:

