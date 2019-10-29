Fans Wear Face Masks To Welcome Rema To America (Video)

Headies Next-rated Award Winner, Rema received a surprise welcome from his fans in America when they all appeared in face masks to welcome him.

Rema who is popularly known for wearing a face mask during his car rap and rants could not have guessed his fans had planned this for him.

He also expressed his appreciation for the surprise he got.

According to him, he has never been as surprised like this before.

The next-rated award-winning star is set to be performing in the US for a show.

See Photos Here:

Watch The Video Here: