Fans Wear Face Masks To Welcome Rema To America (Video)

by Michael Isaac
Rema Fans
Nigerian Artiste Rema

Headies Next-rated Award Winner, Rema received a surprise welcome from his fans in America when they all appeared in face masks to welcome him.

Rema who is popularly known for wearing a face mask during his car rap and rants could not have guessed his fans had planned this for him.

He also expressed his appreciation for the surprise he got.

According to him, he has never been as surprised like this before.

READ ALSO – SPOTLIGHT: Quick Facts About Rema, Nigeria’s Fastest Rising Singer

The next-rated award-winning star is set to be performing in the US for a show.

See Photos Here:

Rema fans
Fans Wear face mask to welcome him
Rema fans
Singer Rema Hugs a fan

Watch The Video Here:

Tags from the story
Rema
0

You may also like

Why I left Five Star – Skiibii

”I will probe Fayose once I assume office” – Kayode Fayemi

Kidnappers Of Wazobia FM Journalist Demand N10Million Naira Ransom For Victim Release

Checkout Kcee’s New Haircut

Photos And Videos From Teddy A, Bambam’s Traditional Wedding

See Lovely Photos Of Chinedu Ikedieze And Wife Loving Up In Paris

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Are Reportedly Engaged!

Ghen Ghen: Mikel Obi And Rita Dominic Spotted Together In London

Bobrisky reveals he makes over N600,000 on a weekly basis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *