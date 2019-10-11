Fans Welcome Wizkid As He Arrives Australia For The First Time (Video)

Afro Music star Wizkid has just arrived in Australia for the first time and his fans have welcomed him with an outstanding show of love and loyalty.

The star boy singer who was filmed by one of his crew members appreciated his fans as he posed to take selfies with them.

READ ALSO – ‘Wizkid Threatens Me With A Gun Each Time I Demand Compensation For My Production’ Joro Producer, Northboi (Photo)

The loyal fans were seen trying to take pictures with him.

One fan who successfully took a selfie with him, said, “Finally.”

Watch The Video Here: