Fans Welcome Wizkid As He Arrives Australia For The First Time (Video)

Wizkid
Nigerian Music Star Wizkid

Afro Music star Wizkid has just arrived in Australia for the first time and his fans have welcomed him with an outstanding show of love and loyalty.

The star boy singer who was filmed by one of his crew members appreciated his fans as he posed to take selfies with them.

The loyal fans were seen trying to take pictures with him.

One fan who successfully took a selfie with him, said, “Finally.”

Watch The Video Here:

