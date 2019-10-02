FanVanille Celebrates Independence Day By Supporting Small Artisans

Residents, traders, passers-by and small business owners who reside and do business in the ever-busy communities of Ikeja Local Government, Computer Village, and Ojota, would surely not forget Wednesday 25th September 2019 in a hurry.

As part of her CSR initiative and early independence day celebration for the year 2019, makers of Nigeria’s most consumed frozen dairy drink, FanVanille and SuperYogo, FanMilk Nigeria PLC, held an awareness campaign to celebrate the ever-resilient, innovative and creative mind of the Nigerian small business owner.

The event which was well attended by representatives of the company and had a special guest appearance by Nigerian comedian and Instagram sensation, Samuel Perry, popularly known as ‘Broda Shaggi,’ witnessed a lot of traders, hustlers and motorists chanting the slogan, #NaijaNoDeyTire while they refreshed with cool bars of FanVanille and SuperYogo.

Adorned in branded T-shirts and other merchandise, the train went about engaging regular individuals, asking about their plans for independence, their thoughts on how far the country has come, and their individual plans to weather the storms of life and excel against all odds in their chosen field and endeavour.

Three individuals who would particularly remain forever grateful for the movement are Aminu, a chicken suya seller; Paffi, a shoemaker; and Fatima, a fashion designer, each of whom got their shops totally remodelled at zero cost to them. To say they were excited would be putting it lightly, as they each wore big smiles and kept expressing gratitude to the pioneers of the initiative.

In simple terms, the energy, warmth and response of the people in all these places is truly a testament to the reality that Nigerians don’t ever stop, and as the country marks 59 years of independence, one can only hope that these hustlers do attain great lofty heights and contribute to build that nation where peace and justice would reign – that nation of our dreams.