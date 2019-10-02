Female Secondary School Students Caught Caressing, Smooching Each Other (Video)

by Temitope Alabi
Ghana secondary school students
Ghana secondary school students

A video has surfaced online showing some Ghanaian secondary school students caressing each other.

The girls were seen dancing seductively during the school’s entertainment session and seen fondling each other’s boobs at some point.

Just as they were fondling themselves as they danced, other students watched on while a few taped the dance.

The Ghanaian Education authorities are yet to comment on the viral video, but the video has since caused a stir online making many questions the educational system in the country.

2

