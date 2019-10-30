Femi Adebayo Wears Female Clothes; Shows Off Twerking Skills (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

Popular Yoruba actor, Femi Adebayo Salami showed off his twerking skills while he was dressed in female clothes playing the role of a cross-dresser.

Femi Adebayo Salami

Actor, Femi Adebayo SalamiThe actor, who was on set of a new movie, had on a full face of make-up, a wig, sleeveless dress, and wedge sandals.

The Special Adviser to the Governor of Kwara State on Arts, Culture and Tourism initially shared a photo which he captioned:

 “Honestly women are trying… The heat under this wig Couldn’t wait for cut from Director.. I have another video, I don’t know if I should post it?”

Salami then released the twerking video with the witty words,

“I don’t know how the producer got me to play this role but you will surely love it .. 😁 … Which lady twerk pass me ? O soft .. #FemiAdebayo”

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4M5922lydm/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

