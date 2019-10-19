Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To Pastor David Wilson’s Sex Video

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has condemned Pastor Wilson who appeared in a sex tape showing him using his tongue to lick a woman’s private part.
The former minister expressed that he is shocked by the action of the pastor.
According to FFK, pastors are not meant to put their tongue in certain places.
What Pastor Wilson was doing to that lady was ungodly, unacceptable and utterly disgusting. Pastors are not meant to put their tongues in certain places and that is one of them. I am shocked to the marrow. #PastorWilson
