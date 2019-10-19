Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To Pastor David Wilson’s Sex Video

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has condemned Pastor Wilson who appeared in a sex tape showing him using his tongue to lick a woman’s private part.

Femi Fani kayode
Femi Fani Kayode

The former minister expressed that he is shocked by the action of the pastor.

Also Read: Pastor David Wilson Reacts To Viral Sex Tape (Video)

According to FFK, pastors are not meant to put their tongue in certain places.

See his tweet below:

