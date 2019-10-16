Femi Kuti Shares Photo Of Burna Boy And His Siblings At ‘Felabration’ 2019 (Photo)

Nigerian musician Femi Kuti has taken to his Instagram to share a photo of his siblings and himself with Afro Music star, Burna Boy.

The artiste who shared the photo on his Instagram also mentioned out the names of the people in the photograph.

READ ALSO – My father talked and talked but Nigerians did the very opposite – Femi Kuti

The kuti’s gathered and welcomed people from all over the world to mark and remember their father, Fela Kuti who was known for his very vocal expression to societal issues.

While they were at the ‘Felabration’ Lagos edition, they took a photo with the self-acclaimed ‘African Giant’ Burna Boy.

See The Photo Here: