Festus Keyamo Celebrates As Supreme Court Upholds Buhari’s Election Victory

by Olayemi Oladotun

Minister for state on labour and employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN) has celebrated the ruling of the supreme court on the 2019 presidential election.

Atiku and Buhari
On Wednesday, the supreme court upheld the decision of the presidential tribunal that President Muhammadu Buhari won the February 23rd election.

The minister expressed joy at the ruling, while he also advised PDP, the leading opposition party, to up their game.

See his tweet below:

