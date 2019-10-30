Festus Keyamo Celebrates As Supreme Court Upholds Buhari’s Election Victory

Minister for state on labour and employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN) has celebrated the ruling of the supreme court on the 2019 presidential election.
On Wednesday, the supreme court upheld the decision of the presidential tribunal that President Muhammadu Buhari won the February 23rd election.
The minister expressed joy at the ruling, while he also advised PDP, the leading opposition party, to up their game.
See his tweet below:
Congratulations Nigeria! All the lies and deceit have come to a crushing halt. About 7 months ago, I said the substance of the Petition was the most useless I have ever seen. Now, we have been vindicated. Henceforth, the opposition need to raise its game and be more constructive https://t.co/7oL6Yx6C9H
— Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) October 30, 2019