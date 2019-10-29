FG Announces Plan To Sanitize Social Media, End Spread Of Fake News

The Federal Government has made it known that there is a new plan on sanitizing social media as well as putting an end to the spread of fake news and hate speech.

This new information was made known on Tuesday, by the Minister of Information and culture, Lai Mohammed at a press conference in Abuja.

Mohammed disclosed that the FG will implement reforms in the broadcast industry and sanction any defaulting broadcast media.

The minister added that the regulation will be in line with global best practices as obtainable in the United Kingdom, Singapore, and other countries.

He concluded by saying that no responsible government would allow fake news and hate speech to continue to thrive in it’s country.

