FG Can’t Provide Adequate Healthcare Services For 200 Million Nigerians: Osinbajo Confesses

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday, made it known that the Federal government can not provide adequate healthcare for all Nigerians.

Represented at the national health dialogue organized by Premium Times in Abuja by his Chief Physician Nicolas Audiferren, Osinbajo stated that the best thing for the nation will be an effective national health insurance scheme.

“It has become obvious that the government, both at the state and federal levels, cannot adequately provide health care services. That’s the simple truth,” he said.

“Our view is that an effective national health insurance scheme remains the best option for the development of our sector and for efficient health care services in this country.”

Also listing some achievements of the Buhari-led administration in the health sector, Osinbajo added that the present government is dedicated to attaining universal health coverage (UHC) for all Nigerians.

“We were able to allocate 1% of the consolidated revenue fund towards the funding of key health initiative in compliance with National Health act.

“Last year we also launched the patients’ bill of right, initiated renovations and improve funding for primary health care institutions. We have been able to eradicate polio” he said.