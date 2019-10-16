FG Can’t Provide Adequate Healthcare Services For 200 Million Nigerians: Osinbajo Confesses

by Temitope Alabi
Yemi Osinbajo
Yemi Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday, made it known that the Federal government can not provide adequate healthcare for all Nigerians.

Represented at the national health dialogue organized by Premium Times in Abuja by his Chief Physician Nicolas Audiferren, Osinbajo stated that the best thing for the nation will be an effective national health insurance scheme.

“It has become obvious that the government, both at the state and federal levels, cannot adequately provide health care services. That’s the simple truth,” he said.

“Our view is that an effective national health insurance scheme remains the best option for the development of our sector and for efficient health care services in this country.”

Read Also: ‘Every African Country Is Corrupt’ – Yemi Osinbajo

Also listing some achievements of the Buhari-led administration in the health sector, Osinbajo added that the present government is dedicated to attaining universal health coverage (UHC) for all Nigerians.

“We were able to allocate 1% of the consolidated revenue fund towards the funding of key health initiative in compliance with National Health act.

“Last year we also launched the patients’ bill of right, initiated renovations and improve funding for primary health care institutions. We have been able to eradicate polio” he said.

Tags from the story
Nicolas Audiferren, Yemi Osinbajo
0

You may also like

You Can’t Intimidate Us With EFCC, Police, PDP Senators Tell FG

Why We Declared Holiday For Buhari ― Kogi Government

Yul Edochie

Followers Contribute To Decay In Nigeria: Yul Edochie

Composition Of Buhari’s Cabinet Fair And Even – Ijaw Youths

Fayose Declared Winner Of Ekiti Governorship Election

Gov Mimiko’s Commissioner, Aide Defects To APC

Jibrin Mentions Ex-Senator Omisore In Latest Budget Padding Allegations

PDP Group Endorses Gbenga Daniel For Nat’l Chair

Senator Dino Melaye

Fresh!!! Dino Melaye finally surrenders to police

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *