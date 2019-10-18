FG, Labour Agree On Implementation Of New Minimum Wage

Following several days of negotiations, the federal government and Nigeria Labour Congress have finally reached an agreement.

This was made known by Festus Keyamo, the minister of state for Labour via his Twitter handle on Friday.

Labour had threatened to embark on a nationwide strike on Wednesday, 16th October, if FG does not begin the implementation of the new minimum wage, a move that forced both parties into an emergency since Wednesday.

“After some delicate negotiations (with both Ministers as conciliators) Government & Labour have finally reached an agreement on the consequential adjustments of other wages following the implementation of the enhanced minimum wage of N30,000. We are now working on the communique.”

