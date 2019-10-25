Fifth Pastor Spotted Using Woman With Bulgy Arm For Same Miracle (Video)

The woman with a short and bulgy arm is in the news again after another pastor said to be the fifth performed the same miracle on her.

Information Nigeria recalls Anambra-based cleric, Pastor Okafor had healed the woman in his church and the same woman was seen in another video being healed by a different pastor.

It appears the woman is being hired by pastors to trick their members into believing they are genuine.

In a new video being circulated online, the same woman’s hand grows back to its normal length to the amazement of the congregation who begin to scream joyfully.

According to LIB, the woman has Ehlers–Danlos syndromes (EDS), a group of genetic connective tissue disorders with symptoms which may include loose joints, joint pain, stretchy skin, and abnormal scar formation.

Watch the video below: