Fifth Pastor Spotted Using Woman With Bulgy Arm For Same Miracle (Video)

by Amaka

The woman with a short and bulgy arm is in the news again after another pastor said to be the fifth performed the same miracle on her.

Woman's Hand Grow Back
The Same Woman From Pastor Okafor’s Church

Information Nigeria recalls Anambra-based cleric, Pastor Okafor had healed the woman in his church and the same woman was seen in another video being healed by a different pastor.

It appears the woman is being hired by pastors to trick their members into believing they are genuine.

In a new video being circulated online, the same woman’s hand grows back to its normal length to the amazement of the congregation who begin to scream joyfully.

According to LIB, the woman has Ehlers–Danlos syndromes (EDS), a group of genetic connective tissue disorders with symptoms which may include loose joints, joint pain, stretchy skin, and abnormal scar formation.

Read Also: Transactional Sex Is Same As Prostitution, Even If It’s With Your Boyfriend: Pastor Idahosa

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Pastor Okafor
0

You may also like

President Buhari waving from aircraft door

President Buhari set to leave the country on Sunday

Troops of the Nigeria Army kill three female suicide bombers

Biafra: Corps Member Narrates How He Was Nearly Lynched By Mob In River State

Fayose tells Obasanjo to stop deceiving Nigerians

Sosoliso plane crash survivor, Kechi Okwuchi undergoes surgery (Photo)

Sosoliso plane crash survivor, Kechi Okwuchi undergoes surgery (Photo)

Obasanjo

Probe Obasanjo And Other Nigerian Leaders Since 1999 Who Looted Funds Meant For Power — Southwest Group

See how good samaritans hold on to suicidal man, for 2 hours, to stop him jumping from bridge

Remains of Alex Ekwueme arrives Abuja

Fuel Scarcity Causes Accident, Claims 12 Lives In Delta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *