Final Year Student Of Adekunle Ajasin University Swept Away By Flood

A final year student od the Adekunle Ajasin University in Ondo State has died.

According to reports, the student was swept away by flood, following heavy rainfall in the community.

The rain reportedly lasted about 11 hours.

The deceased student simply identified as Doyin, an indigene of Ekiti State, was dragged away by the heavy flood from a canal very close to her residence in Akungba town.

The rainfall reportedly rendered many homeless and destroyed valuables worth several millions of naira.

The landlord of the missing student who narrowly escaped being swept away by the flood, said: “I have to climb cocoa tree when many people thought I had been carried away by the flood.” He added that he had tried to curtail the erosion from the canal.

The Ondo State Commissioner for Agriculture, Otunba Gboyega Adefarati, paid a sympathy visit to the area and also cautioned those in the habit of blocking the drainages with refuse to desist from such act as such can cause the death of many.

A statement signed by the AAUA’s Acting Registrar, Opeolu Akinfemiwa read in part that;

“The University is leaving no stone unturned in the quest to find the missing student. Divers and other volunteers have been sought to search the path of the river in a bid to find the missing undergraduate.”