Final Year Student Poisoned To Death In Edo

by Temitope Alabi
The Deceased, Eddyson
The Deceased, Eddyson

A final year student of Ambrose Alli University in Ekpoma, Edo State has been poisoned to death.

According to reports, the deceased, Eddyson, was poisoned two weeks before his graduation.

The deceased’s friend, Johnson CBE took to his Facebook page to pay tribute. He wrote;

“I see “death” as an essential condition of living. I intend to always ask a fundamental question because of “death”, what’s the essence of living when “death” is sure for everyone someday?, don’t tell me anything about purpose or potential, don’t tell me God knows, don’t tell me about good legacies because “death” will bring all you could ever think and imagine to nothing. It grieves me to marrow that just weeks to graduation this very guy of mine is late today, he was poisoned to death, before they could fix drip and oxygen on him he gave up and it all ended like that. RIP Eddyson.”

Read Also: UNILAG Lecturer, Dr. Boniface Allegedly Drinks Rat Poison In Attempt To Commit Suicide

Eddyson
Eddyson
Tags from the story
ambrose alli university, Eddyson, EDO STATE
0

You may also like

Army Trains 142 NSCDC Personnel On Weapons Handling, Counter-Terrorism

NYSC: Engineering Graduates No Longer To Teach In Secondary Schools – COREN

Electricity Fixed Charge To Stay, Says NERC

Court Sentence Man To 25 Years Jail Term For Peddling Cocaine

Ojuelegba Accident: Trailer Drivers Should Pay For Negligence – Gbajabiamila

NDLEA Arrests Couple In Bauchi Over Possession Of 1,070 Tonnes Of Cannabis

If you want to bear twins, eat lots of white yam - Olunloyo

[SEE PHOTO]: Alaafin Of Oyo Displays His Level Of Fitness In New Photo

Haiti: BBC traces scam computer to Nigeria

Public Office Should Be A Call To Service, Not Self Enrichment, Says Onaiyekan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *