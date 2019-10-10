Final Year Student Poisoned To Death In Edo

A final year student of Ambrose Alli University in Ekpoma, Edo State has been poisoned to death.

According to reports, the deceased, Eddyson, was poisoned two weeks before his graduation.

The deceased’s friend, Johnson CBE took to his Facebook page to pay tribute. He wrote;

“I see “death” as an essential condition of living. I intend to always ask a fundamental question because of “death”, what’s the essence of living when “death” is sure for everyone someday?, don’t tell me anything about purpose or potential, don’t tell me God knows, don’t tell me about good legacies because “death” will bring all you could ever think and imagine to nothing. It grieves me to marrow that just weeks to graduation this very guy of mine is late today, he was poisoned to death, before they could fix drip and oxygen on him he gave up and it all ended like that. RIP Eddyson.”

