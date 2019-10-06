Finale: Frodd Evicted From BBNaija Pepper Dem Edition

Big Brother Naija housemate, Chemeka Frodd Okoye has been evicted from the reality show on Sunday.

This is coming after Seyi and Omashola were also evicted, leaving Mike and Mercy to battle for the prize of 60Million naira.

Frodd, would be remembered for being emotional.

Speaking earlier about his Big Brother Naija experience, the sales adviser said;

“When I get home there are a lot of things I will do and when I step into my home and base on culture I will go into my room and say a prayer of gratitude to God.

“I will definite miss the Big Brother house because it’s like a family house and please do not extend our time in case you are thinking of extending it.

“Biggie thank you for teaching life lesson I know I’m very stubborn but you kept me on track. Thank you for feeding me, it’s not easy to feed me for three month.”

“The experience in BBnaija, starting from the task had helped me realise my potentials and the experience gathered is the highest point of my life.

“It’s amazing that I’m still standing on the last day. The experience has been round at that is what has brought me this far.

“And for the mistake I have made when I get home I will look through and make my restitution.”

Watch the video below: