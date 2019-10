Fireboy DML Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary Of Joining YBNL

Nigerian singer Fireboy DML is today celebrating the first anniversary of him joining Olmaide’s YBNL Record Label.

Taking to his IG page, the ‘What If I Say’ crooner wrote;

A YEAR AGO TODAY, THIS MAN DECIDED TO BE A PART OF MY JOURNEY AND MADE ME FAMILY. HE’S BEEN AN AMAZING FATHER FIGURE, BROTHER AND BUSINESS PARTNER. NOW BIG DREAMS HAVE BECOME BIG BAGS. I’M WALKING CONFIDENTLY WITH YOUR FOOTPRINTS AHEAD OF ME; I’M PERFORMING ON THE BIGGEST STAGES, REPPING YBNL AROUND THE GLOBE �. THE ONLY WAY TO TRULY SHOW MY GRATITUDE IS BY WORKING HARDER. GOD BLESS YOU, BIG BRO. THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING. I’M WITH YOU TILL THE WHEELS FALL OFF. ❤️ @BADDOSNEH’ HE WROTE