First Photos From Wedding Introduction Of Former Mr Nigeria Emmanuel Ikubese And Anita ‘Brows’ Adetoye

by Temitope Alabi
Emmanuel and Anita
Nollywood actor and former Nigeria 2014, Emmanuel Ikubese and his fiancee, makeup artist – Anita ‘Brows’ Adetoye, are one step further to tying the knot.

The beautiful couple, held their wedding introduction today.

Ikubese hit the spotlight after emerging Mr Nigeria’ in 2014. He has since gone on to feature in some Nollywood movies as well as pursue his modelling career.

Anita on her part is a popular make-up artist. She has done makeup for top Nigerian celebrities like Toke Makinwa amongst other celebrities. More photos below.

