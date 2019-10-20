Flavour, Sandra Okagbue Celebrate Their Daughter As She Turns 5

by Temitope Alabi
Gabrielle
Gabrielle

Singer, Chinedu Okoli aka Flavour, and his baby mama former beauty queen, Sandra Okagbue, are today celebrating their daughter Gabrielle, who turns 5 years old.

Both have since taken to social media to celebrate their child with Flavour writing;

Happy birthday Ada Ijele
I love u so much my Angel

Sandra on her part wrote;

first fruit of the womb, my first born.
You couldn’t have come into my life at a more perfect time.you brought blinding light into my life. I remember your first birthday like it was just yesterday. Today you turn 5. How time flies.
There is no greater joy for a mother than to watch her child grow and blossom into a star.
Today, i say this prayer for you, from a mother to a child…
The world will know your name.
You will grow in grace, mercy and favour of the most high God.
You shall always be the head and not the tail.
You shall always be a giver and not a receiver.
You shall be the envy of your peers.
Your heart-melting smile will never fade.
Sorrow and pain shall never find you.
Lack and want shall be very far from you.
Good health and strength shall always be your portion.
Love will surround and overwhelm you.
Where others go and doors are shut, you shall go and doors shall open for you.
Where others are told “we don’t need you” you shall go and they will ask “where have you been?”
Lastly, your children will make you proud and happy just as you make me every second of the day.
Happy birthday Munachi nwam. I love you and will always do.#Adaijele.

Read Also: [VIDEO]: Singer, Flavour Spotted Shopping With His First Baby Mama In Amsterdam

Tags from the story
Flavour, Gabrielle, Sandra Okagbue
0

You may also like

PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian Goes Bra-Less in Paris

‘Is Pastor Adeboye God?’ – Daddy Freeze replies Apostle Suleiman

BBNaija Housemate, Mike

BBNaija2019: Mike Does Not Own A Rolls Royce

Oyibo Princess Reveals Her Admiration For Korede Bello

I Miss D’Banj – Don Jazzy Confesses

89-Year-Old woman graduates from College and is now pursuing another degree

Rihanna

Blind Woman Slams $15,000 Against Rihanna’s Beauty Brand

‘7 of us used squeeze to fit in a room, now I have more than enough rooms’ – Rapper CDQ shows off his new Lekki home

I Might Stop Performing With Jewelry – Yung6ix Says After Robbery Attack By Fans

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *