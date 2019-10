Leicester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho’s personal assistant, David Nwachukwu has died in an auto crash while returning from a night club in Imo State.

It was gathered that the deceased rammed his vehicle into a stationary truck along Onitsha road in Owerri, Imo State while returning from a night club in the early hours.

