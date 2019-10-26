Former 1st Lady, Patience Jonathan Spotted Dancing In A Club (Video)

Former first lady of Nigeria, Dame Patience Jonathan was recently spotted getting her groove on at a club on Friday.

The wife of the former president, Goodluck Jonathan clocked 62 years old and she had a birthday party where she was joined by her family and friends.

Patience Jonathan decided to show her dancing skills at the club while the lights were dim and she was the centre of attention.

It is, however, not certain her husband was present at the party because he couldn’t be found in any of the photos taken at the celebration.

Watch the video below: