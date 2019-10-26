Former 1st Lady, Patience Jonathan Spotted Dancing In A Club (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

Former first lady of Nigeria, Dame Patience Jonathan was recently spotted getting her groove on at a club on Friday.

Dame Patience Jonathan
Dame Patience Jonathan

The wife of the former president, Goodluck Jonathan clocked 62 years old and she had a birthday party where she was joined by her family and friends.

Patience Jonathan decided to show her dancing skills at the club while the lights were dim and she was the centre of attention.

It is, however, not certain her husband was present at the party because he couldn’t be found in any of the photos taken at the celebration.

Read Also: Kizz Daniel Fires Back At G-Worldwide

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Dr Goodluck Jonathan, Patience Dame Jonathan
0

You may also like

Osun Guber: Atiku begs Omisore to join forces with Adeleke to deliver Osun from ‘negative change’

Steve Jobs And The New Apple

Residents flee Borno ward

Why We See Men as People, But Women as ‘Body Parts’

Nigerian man accuses DJ Cuppy of sleeping with Tekno

Wealth in Garbage: Waste Disposal Worker Finds 18 Million Naira Cash In Rubbish

Kate Henshaw

Nollywood Actress, Kate Henshaw, Rants About Body Odour

Recipe – Sweet Potato Pie: Keeps Them Coming Home for the Holidays

5 Amazing Health Benefits of Green Tea You Should Know!!!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *