Former BBNaija Housemate Joe, Loses Dad

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Joe Abdallah has just lost his father.

Joe took to his IG page to reveal that his father Alfred Abdallah died at the age of 69.

This handsome young man, My Father, Alfred sang songs to us kids, cracked jokes till we were at ease, never allowed chaos, never angry ever but smiled forever.

I am glad you burried no child. I am glad we made you proud. I am glad you were always happy. As I am so sad you left early. May your beautiful soul rest’.

