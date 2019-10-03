Former BBNaija Housemate Joe, Loses Dad

by Temitope Alabi
Joe and dad
Joe and dad

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Joe Abdallah has just lost his father.

Joe took to his IG page to reveal that his father Alfred Abdallah died at the age of 69.

Read Also: BBNaija 2019: How Nigerians Voted Against Joe, Enkay

This handsome young man, My Father, Alfred sang songs to us kids, cracked jokes till we were at ease, never allowed chaos, never angry ever but smiled forever.

I am glad you burried no child. I am glad we made you proud. I am glad you were always happy. As I am so sad you left early. May your beautiful soul rest’.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3JufVslrOq/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, Alfred Abdallah, Joe Abdallah
0

You may also like

Suspected Mad Man Kills 2 Girls In Bauchi

IYC Mourns Oronto Douglas, Says He Died When Ijaw Nation Needed His Services Most

Fashola Declares Nov. 7 Work-free, Questions INEC Over Discrepancy In Number of Registered Voters

Nigeria Cannot Develop If Inequality Persists — Ezekwesili

Those Claiming To Have Cure For Ebola Will Be Arrested – NAFDAC

Covenant University Expels Over 200 Students

NYCN Flays Arewa, Ijaw Youths Over War Threats

Boko Haram Attack Another Church In Adamawa, Kill 12

Eko Atlantic City Project Will Boost IGR – Ambode

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *