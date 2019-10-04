Former BBNaija Housemate, Venita Shares Photo Of Her First Child

Actress and former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Venita has taken to her Instagram to share a picture of her first daughter for her followers and fans to see.

Recall that Venita has also resumed her acting role which said she was excited about , after leaving the Big Brother Naija House.

This can be seen from her recent Instagram page where she shared a picture of her first child and daughter.

Captioning it: Baby Unicorn 🦄 #firstborn’

See The Photo Here:

View this post on Instagram

Baby Unicorn 🦄 #firstborn

A post shared by Venita Akpofure (@veezeebaybeh) on

