Former Housing Minister Commits Suicide After Years Of Battling Depression

Ella Vogelaar, a former Dutch housing and integration minister has died at the age of 69.

Vogelaar, according to her partner Onno Bosma, battled depression for a while before she ended her own life.

Late Vogelaar was appointed a minister in 2007 and handled problems in the country’s most disadvantaged neighbourhoods.

She, however, stepped down after a number of difficult episodes in her career and public disagreements with the Labour leadership.

Prime minister Mark Rutte described her death as tragic. He took to Twitter saying; ‘She was a real social democrat with strong principles.’

0

