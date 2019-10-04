Former Minister, Oby Ezekwesili Reacts To Sowore’s N150M Bail Condition

Oby Ezekswesili, a former minister of education has reacted to N100m bail granted by a Federal High Court in Abuja to the convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore, and his co-defendant, Mr Olawale Bakare.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, the presiding judge gave the order on Friday while ruling on the bail application filed by the two defendants.

While granting bail to the two defendants in a total sum of N150 million, the judge said:

“Since the charge before the court does not carry any death penalty, I am inclined to grant bail. ”

She granted bail to Sowore, the first defendant, in the sum of N100 million and two sureties in like sum.

Reacting via her Twitter handle on Friday, the former minister said: 1. Hopefully, the DSS under the supervision of the Presidency will honor this Bail and release them

2.What kind of Bail of N150m is this? Is the idea to place a steep condition that @YeleSowore cannot meet?

3. What a shame @NGRPresident . What a BIG shame to repress your citizen.