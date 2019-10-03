Former Nigeria U-20 Captain, Isaac Promise Is Dead

Isaac Promise, an Ex- Flying Eagles captain, is dead.

Promise, who played for Genclerbirligi and Trabzonspor passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday (Oct.2) under unknown circumstances.

The striker’s American team, Austin Bold FC broke the news via a statement which read thus;

“The greatest loss a team can suffer is not on the scoreboard, it’s the death of a fellow teammate,” said Austin Bold FC Chairman Bobby Epstein. “It’s with shock and grief that we acknowledge the sudden death of Promise Isaac. On behalf of the Bold organization; we wish his wife, children and family strength and peace as they struggle to cope with his death.”