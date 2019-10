Nigerian international, Isaac Promise has been confirmed dead at the age of 31 by his American team.

Originally from Zaria, Nigeria, Isaac represented Nigerïa at the 2005 FIFA World Youth Championship, serving as captain and scoring once in six matches en route to the competition’s final.

Isaac led the Green Eagles to a silver medal in the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.