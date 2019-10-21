Four Nigerian Rappers Who Are Lyrically Uncreative, By Tope Delano

Over the years we have been assaulted with the songs many of our favorites deemed fit to churn out. While some were downright abusive and baffling others well genuinely misguided and, NO Caps, NONSENSICAL.

If we are going to be honest, the country can barely boast of 10 rappers who are lyrically creative, I mean asides M.I, Vector, SDC (Ghost not Tec) Hotyce, Falz, Jesse Jagz, Ladipoe,…every other person can best be described as basic.

These men, carry substance with their lyricism and have effortlessly held many in awe with their rapping ability, a thing alien to the many who parade themselves as rappers in the industry.

They have over the years shown their worth with their mastery and exemplary use of language, literacy and are gods with artistic statements, I love to call them cerebral rappers.

While it is important that every artiste make relatable catchy music, it is also important that these records have a replay value after the 2nd listen, but, how many today have such value?

Here are 4 rappers who are lyrically un-creative.

Dremo

I was first introduced to Dremo in 2016 by a colleague, who kept raving about him, I obliged and did just as begged, I was not in the least impressed. Fast-forward to 2019, over 20 songs to include features later, Dremo has failed to prove he deserves all the attention he has been getting.

From sexualizing women to body shaming them down to telling your life story and still doing it terribly aided with downright dumbed-down lyrics and delivery, I give up!

How do you tell your life story then ask people not to judge you as they do not know your struggled despite having just done that? I’d like an explanation as to how to deal with this though.

In my opinion, Dremo is better off as a singer than a rapper, I mean his verse on ‘Mind, Kpa,’ amongst a few other tracks

Yung6ix

Another poster child for dumbed-down lyrics. I could go on and on about him but yeah; ‘Blessings,’ What If, First Class…’ I could go on but we need those words for the others on this list.

Zoro

‘Body Pose…God finish work for the baby nose

St Monica with the body count…..

….gugudgu with the booty bounce….’ Lyrics to Zoro’s ‘Iheanacho.’

For some artistes who parade themselves as rappers, once you can rhyme, daz it! Legend!

Ice Prince

There is hardcore rap, there is the diluted one, there is the Zlatan treatment and then there is this one Ice Prince seems to be the chief according to another music critic Sola Adarinijo ‘the delivery of mindblowing basic punchlines all in the name of rhyming.’ Ice Prince has over the years honed his craft in this sphere and we must applaud his growth here. YET ANOTHER LEGEND!!

I would have loved to do the whole honorable mention thingy, but again, what is honorable about bakers who can not bake a decent sponge cake.