Foursquare Suspends Dr. Boniface Over Sexual Harassment

by Verity

Dr. Boniface
The lecturer, Boniface Igbeneghu, is a former sub-dean of Faculty of Art and head pastor of local Foursquare Gospel Church. [PHOTO CREDIT: Screen shot from BBC’s secret video.]

The Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria has suspended Dr Boniface Igbeneghu over being allegedly involved in the sex-for-grades scandal following an investigation by BBC Africa Eye.

The church suspended Igheneghu, a lecturer in the University of Lagos (UNILAG), from all ministerial assignments and also dissociated itself from the “heinous and unscriptural act”

A statement on Monday by the National Secretary of the church, Rev Ikechukwu Ugbaja, it said: “The attention of the leadership of the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria has been drawn to a video clip trending on social media platforms titled, ‘Sex for grades: Undercover in West Africa Universities – BBC News’ wherein a lecturer at the University of Lagos named Boniface Igbeneghu, also described as a pastor in Foursquare Gospel Church, was allegedly involved in sexual misconduct with some female students of the university.

Read Also: UNILAG Suspends Sex For Grade Lecturer, Dr Boniface

“The general public is hereby informed that as holiness and Bible-believing church, we do not condone such heinous and unscriptural acts among our ministers.

“We totally dissociate ourselves from the purported conduct of Dr Igbeneghu and promise to take appropriate measures as soon as the ongoing investigation is concluded.

“Meanwhile, the pastor in question has been asked to step down from all ministerial assignments.”

Tags from the story
BBC Africa Eye, Dr Boniface Igheneghu, Four Square Gospel Church, Sex For Grades, UNILAG
0

You may also like

Barack Obama shed tears when he saw his first daughter…..

Groups justify Forte Oil divestment from upstream, Ghana businesses

NJC Bows To Pressure, Asks Arrested Judges To Step Down

Retirees protest against non-payment release of pensions

LAG bus driver amputates leg of victim

EFCC opposes application to unfreeze Ozekhome’s account

Aisha Buhari

‘The $16m used in purchasing mosquito nets can be used in fumigating all mosquitoes in Nigeria’ – Aisha Buhari

Atiku Abubakar University graduates 300 Almajiri children

Six persons injured as Kwankwaso, Ganduje supporters clash

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *