Foursquare Suspends Dr. Boniface Over Sexual Harassment



The Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria has suspended Dr Boniface Igbeneghu over being allegedly involved in the sex-for-grades scandal following an investigation by BBC Africa Eye.

The church suspended Igheneghu, a lecturer in the University of Lagos (UNILAG), from all ministerial assignments and also dissociated itself from the “heinous and unscriptural act”

A statement on Monday by the National Secretary of the church, Rev Ikechukwu Ugbaja, it said: “The attention of the leadership of the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria has been drawn to a video clip trending on social media platforms titled, ‘Sex for grades: Undercover in West Africa Universities – BBC News’ wherein a lecturer at the University of Lagos named Boniface Igbeneghu, also described as a pastor in Foursquare Gospel Church, was allegedly involved in sexual misconduct with some female students of the university.

Read Also: UNILAG Suspends Sex For Grade Lecturer, Dr Boniface

“The general public is hereby informed that as holiness and Bible-believing church, we do not condone such heinous and unscriptural acts among our ministers.

“We totally dissociate ourselves from the purported conduct of Dr Igbeneghu and promise to take appropriate measures as soon as the ongoing investigation is concluded.

“Meanwhile, the pastor in question has been asked to step down from all ministerial assignments.”