Foursquare Suspends Sex-For-Grade UNILAG Lecturer, Dr. Boniface

by Olayemi Oladotun

The Foursquare gospel church has reacted to the news of a pastor in the church, Dr. Boniface demanding for sex to give admission to a BBC journalist who went undercover as an admission seeker.

Reacting to the news, the church disassociated itself from the lecturer, while the church also announced that the pastor cum lecturer had been stripped of all his pastoral duties.

Read the letter below:

