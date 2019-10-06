Friends Donate Money For Man To Marry His Girlfriend Of 4 Years

Friendship is not just a word; it comes with expectations and obligations. Only true friends have been known to live up to these expectations.

According to Elder Seun (@iamseunalaofin) on Twitter, one of his friends kept on delaying getting married to his girlfriend of four years due to lack of funds.

Rather than leave the man to his plight, Seun revealed that he and some other friends rallied round to donate so a wedding could hold.

Seun concluded his message by saying people are blessed if they are surrounded by those who genuinely care for them.

