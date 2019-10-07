Friends Reunite After 27 Years; Recreate Their Childhood Photo

Two friends have reunited 27 years after they last saw each other.

The men whose names have been given as Kola Aina and Hameed Abubakar grew up in the same neighbourhood decades ago and only just reunited by chance in the same neighborhood.

Kola Aina and Hameed Abubakar have since taken to Twitter to write about their chance encounter.

Kola wrote: “The last few weeks have been nothing short of a miracle. Thankful for life, health & 2nd chances. A key highlight was randomly running into my man @Hameo1 in the same neighborhood where decades ago we spent some time. 27 years later, same building – we got silly.”