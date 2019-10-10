Frodd Reacts To Reports That He Washed Esther’s Towel, Bra, Pant (Video)

Popular reality star, Frodd has reacted to reports that he washed the towel and undies of his Big Brother Naija love interest, Esther.

Information Nigeria recalls a video had surfaced showing the moment the duo were in bed and the sales adviser was heard telling Esther that what was remaining of her clothes to be washed was her towel and he would do that the following day.

This act sparked outrage among fans of the reality show.

In an interview with PUNCH, the reality star cleared the air while stating the video was taken out of context as he had only borrowed the towel from Esther because his towel was unavailable and she had two towels.

Frodd said:

“No way…Frodd will wash no bra”

The reality star has also explained what he meant when he said he has no interest in Esther at the moment on his Twitter page.

In his words,

“Like, Family, I can never discredit Esther or pretend that we don’t have a unique friendship.

“What I meant by ‘No love interest for Esther’ was that we are currently busy trying to put our different homes together while attending all these interviews. We are amazing and have been in touch.”

Watch the video below: