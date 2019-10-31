FRSC Should Stop Issuing Driver’s Licence To Drug Addicts – NURTW

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has been advised by the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) against issuing driver’s licenses to drug addicts and motorists who consumed alcohol and other illegal drugs.

Chairman of the Union in Plateau, Alhaji Ahmadu Haruna issued this advice during the launch of the 2019 Ember Months Campaign organized by the Bukuru Unit Command of FRSC in Barkin Ladi.

According to Haruna’

“We want to call on FRSC to stop issuing driver’s license to drivers who consume alcohol and other hard drugs. These are the category of persons who don’t respect traffic rules and regulations; indulge in speeding, overloading and other forms of recklessness on the roads.

“We in NURTW don’t have the powers to arrest them or even stop them from driving, particularly that they have been licensed by the authority concerned. So, we are calling on FRSC to conduct proper checks before issuing a license to drivers,” he advised.

Haruna then advised members of his union to steer clear consumption of hard drugs, speeding, overloading and obey traffic regulations at all times, adding that such a move would ensure safety on highways.

He also advised commercial drivers and all motorists to support and co-operate with the FRSC to ensure safe motoring.