Fruit Vendor Spotted Making Incantations, Spitting On Fruits Meant For Sale (Video)

An unnamed fruit vendor was recently filmed whisperin incantations, spitting and pouring a liquid content on fruits meant to be sold to people.

According to the video which is currently trending online, the man is seen bending over a wheelbarrow filled with fruits like cucumber, garden egg and peanut butter.

The man appeared to be whispering incantations and spitting on the goods before looking around to make sure he wasn’t caught.

After he was done, he reached for a transparent bottle with a liquid content, and poured it on the fruits.

Many believe the liquid content contains dirty water while others opined that it is urine, because towards the end of the video,the vendor zips up his shorts and arranges his clothes after emptying the content on the fruits.

Watch the video below: