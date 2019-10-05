Fruit Vendor Spotted Making Incantations, Spitting On Fruits Meant For Sale (Video)

by Amaka

An unnamed fruit vendor was recently filmed whisperin incantations, spitting and pouring a liquid content on fruits meant to be sold to people.

The fruit vendor
The fruit vendor

According to the video which is currently trending online, the man is seen bending over a wheelbarrow filled with fruits like cucumber, garden egg and peanut butter.

The man appeared to be whispering incantations and spitting on the goods before looking around to make sure he wasn’t caught.

After he was done, he reached for a transparent bottle with a liquid content, and poured it on the fruits.

Many believe the liquid content contains dirty water while others opined that it is urine, because towards the end of the video,the vendor zips up his shorts and arranges his clothes after emptying the content on the fruits.

Read Also: Tacha, Jaruma Un-follow Eachother On Instagram (Photo)

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Fruit vendor
0

You may also like

Patience Jonathan Blames Rivers Crisis On “Certain Otherwise Respected Elders”

Patience Jonathan Blames Rivers Crisis On “Certain Otherwise Respected Elders”

Boko Haram: N/East Senators Demand Development Commission

Obasanjo Stuns Guests With Surprise Appearance At Jonathan’s Niece Wedding In Abuja

SERAP Wants African Commission To Intervene In Execution Of Convicts

Police Rescues 26 From ‘Strange Mental Home’ In Osun

Kano Installs Security Cameras To Combat Insurgency

FG Releases N3bn To Victims Of 2011 Post-election Violence In Kaduna

SON TO NIGERIA'S NEWLY APPOINTED AMBASSADOR TO US ACCUSED

Social Media is not Good for the Youths But Politicians Can Use it for Their Campaigns

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *