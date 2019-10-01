‘Fucking Insecure Prick’, Seyi Blasts Teddy A Over Bam Bam

Seyi
Big Brother Naija housemate, Seyi

2019 Big Brother Nigeria show witnessed another drama on Monday as Teddy A jokingly slapped Seyi on the back for getting too close to his wife, Bam Bam.

Seyi while reacting after the former housemates left the house was heard telling Frodd that Teddy A is so insecure and a prick for hitting him like that over Bam Bam.

His words:

“Teddy A is so insecure and a prick for hitting me because of his wife.

“Which kain thing be that. I would tell him to his face e pain me .”

Frodd, on the other hand, was heard telling him to calm down because of the sensitivity of the issue.

Watch the video below:

