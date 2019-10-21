Fuji Singer, Pasuma Pens Sweet Words To Mark Daughter’s Birthday

Popular Nigerian Fuji Icon, Pasuma has written sweet words of prayer to celebrate with his daughter who added another year to her age.

Taking to his Instagram, he shared a photo of his daughter, Barakat Ajoke Oyindamola with words of prayer.

In his tweet, he prayed to God for her heart’s desire to be granted while he reminded her that he loves her and supports her.

In his own words: “HBD Barakat Ajoke Oyindamola,Blessing Child May God Almighty grant yhu yhur heart desires @oyin_cookie(Amin 🙏🙏🙏🙏)Enjoy yhur cake day dear, daddy loves yhu ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

See The Post Here: