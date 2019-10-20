Full List Of Winners At 13th Headies Awards

by Olayemi Oladotun

The 13th edition of the Headies Award has come and gone with loads of surprises, as Teni walked out as the biggest winner of the night.

Headies Award 2019
Headies Award 2019

The ‘Case’ crooner carted home four awards, with her melodious single, ‘Uyo-Meyo’ being recognised as the best recording of the year.

Burna Boy and Falz went home with three awards respectively. Burna Boy was named the artist of the year under review, with Ye being the best song of the year.

The surprise of the evening came in the Next Rated category, as Mavin act, Rema pipped rapper and rave of the moment, Zlatan to the award.

See full list below:

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
Barry Jhay (Winner)

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (FEMALE)
Teni (Winner)

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (MALE)
Wurld (Winner)

BEST STREET-HOP ARTISTE
Chinko Ekun (Winner)

BEST RECORDING OF THE YEAR
Teni – Uyo Meyo (Winner)

BEST RAP SINGLE
Falz – Talk (Winner)

BEST ‘ALTERNATIVE’ SONG
Johnny Drille – Finding Efe

BEST RAP ALBUM
Falz – Moral Instructions (Winner)

LYRICIST ON THE ROLL
AQ – Crown (Winner)

BEST COLLABO
‘Killin’ Dem’ – Burna Boy featuring Zlatan (Winner)

BEST PERFORMER
Yemi Alade

BEST R&B SINGLE
‘Gimme Love’ – Seyi Shay featuring Runtown (Winner)

BEST POP SINGLE
Teni – Case

BEST R&B/ POP ALBUM
Mayor of Lagos – Mayorkun

HEADIES’ VIEWER’S CHOICE
Teni

BEST MUSIC VIDEO
‘Dangote’ (Burna Boy) – Clarence Peters (Winner)

HIP HOP WORLD REVELATION
Mayorkun

ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Moral Instruction – Falz

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
Killertunes – ‘Fake Love’ by Starboy featuring Duncan Mighty and Wizkid

NEXT RATED
Rema (Winner)

SONG OF THE YEAR
Burna Boy – Ye (Winner)

ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Burna Boy (Winner

