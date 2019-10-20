Full List Of Winners At 13th Headies Awards

The 13th edition of the Headies Award has come and gone with loads of surprises, as Teni walked out as the biggest winner of the night.

The ‘Case’ crooner carted home four awards, with her melodious single, ‘Uyo-Meyo’ being recognised as the best recording of the year.

Burna Boy and Falz went home with three awards respectively. Burna Boy was named the artist of the year under review, with Ye being the best song of the year.

The surprise of the evening came in the Next Rated category, as Mavin act, Rema pipped rapper and rave of the moment, Zlatan to the award.

See full list below:

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Barry Jhay (Winner)

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (FEMALE)

Teni (Winner)

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (MALE)

Wurld (Winner)

BEST STREET-HOP ARTISTE

Chinko Ekun (Winner)

BEST RECORDING OF THE YEAR

Teni – Uyo Meyo (Winner)

BEST RAP SINGLE

Falz – Talk (Winner)

BEST ‘ALTERNATIVE’ SONG

Johnny Drille – Finding Efe

BEST RAP ALBUM

Falz – Moral Instructions (Winner)

LYRICIST ON THE ROLL

AQ – Crown (Winner)

BEST COLLABO

‘Killin’ Dem’ – Burna Boy featuring Zlatan (Winner)

BEST PERFORMER

Yemi Alade

BEST R&B SINGLE

‘Gimme Love’ – Seyi Shay featuring Runtown (Winner)

BEST POP SINGLE

Teni – Case

BEST R&B/ POP ALBUM

Mayor of Lagos – Mayorkun

HEADIES’ VIEWER’S CHOICE

Teni

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

‘Dangote’ (Burna Boy) – Clarence Peters (Winner)

HIP HOP WORLD REVELATION

Mayorkun

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Moral Instruction – Falz

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Killertunes – ‘Fake Love’ by Starboy featuring Duncan Mighty and Wizkid

NEXT RATED

Rema (Winner)

SONG OF THE YEAR

Burna Boy – Ye (Winner)

ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Burna Boy (Winner