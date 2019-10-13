Funke Akindele Finally Shares A Glimpse Of Her Twin Boys Watching TV ( Photo)

Popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele recently shared a glimpse of her twin boys watching television on her Instagram page.
The movie producer only showed their back view as she is yet to reveal their faces.
Taking to the photo-sharing platform, Akindele-Bello shared a Boomerang video of her boys watching a cartoon.
Information Nigeria recalls Google had revealed that “Funke Akindele pregnancy” had dominated search phrases in Nigeria.
The actress welcomed twin boys with husband, JJC Skillz in December 2018.
Fans have been waiting to see her children.
See photo below: