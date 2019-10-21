“G-String Is Not For All Ladies”, Says Actress Ekwutousi As She Pulls Off Her Pant (Video)

Nigeria actress and comedianne, Ekwutousi shared a video on Instagram wondering how women cope with wearing of G-String pant
The model also asked how the evolution of pant went from granny panties to g-string pant.
Ekwutosi then proceeded to pulled off the G-string pant she was putting on, and compared it with that of a regular lady panties.
In her opinion, she made some valid point, advising ladies to wear what works for them.
The actress captioned the video:
“G-string issa wahala pant for me abeg, what about you?”
Watch the video below: